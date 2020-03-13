by Barry Hinckley

I know it’s second nature and I know we all feel awkward if we don’t do it, but let’s ask ourselves, why do we still shake hands when we meet and greet?

I am a super sociable guy. I love hanging out with friends and have been in the people business for over 30 years. It’s just that now, when shaking the wrong hand can literally be a case of life or death it got me thinking; “what if we could maintain social graces by letting people know what our preferred greeting is, and promote the idea of greeting people in a way that spreads love, not germs?”

As a died-in-the-wool entrepreneur, when I see big problems begging to be solved, I’m instantly attracted. The more obvious, neglected and simple to solve, the better. So, in one “movement,” I’m asking you to stop shaking and start bowing. Please join me to help knock millions of sick days off the calendar every year, save employers and employees from the lost money and agony of the annual flu season AND address the poignant problem of the global Coronavirus…Not I’m not a doctor, and I’ve never stayed at a Holiday Inn Express…but together we can help prevent the spread of viruses and other contact born germs.

History doesn’t always have to repeat…

Do you know why we shake hands? Well, prepare to be amazed and probably feel a little bit silly.

According to deepenglish.com The history of the handshake dates back to the 5th century B.C. in Greece. It was a symbol of peace, showing that neither person was carrying a weapon. Some say that the shaking gesture of the handshake started in Medieval Europe. Knights would shake the hand of others in an attempt to shake loose any hidden weapons. Either way I’m no wikipedia, but when you boil it down, it’s downright gross! I know where that hand has been and I don’t want what’s on it in my life!

I learned this firsthand (pun firmly intended) when I ran for US Senate. Parades were particularly tough. Walking the route shaking hands the entire way, there was a 100% chance I was on a Z pack the following week.

Here’s how we solve the problem…

So first things first, while I thoroughly approve of the friendly “fist bump”, this swift, more sterile (there is still contact) and savvy greeting is a long way from being formal and it’s most definitely not the greeting I want to use when meeting a new client for the first time. Like many of you, I think I will save the fist bump for the very casual connection..and avoid contact all together…

So where does that leave us? Well in a pretty good place as it happens. I am asking you to join me in a little campaign I am calling #VowtoBow, because it’s one that I think will catch on! Let’s face it, millions of people in Japan have been doing it for a good 1,500 years already.

Here’s what I am proposing, let’s wave bye bye to shakey shakey, and say hello to respectful eye contact and a nice hygienic bow. This way, the only weapon up your sleeve will be a friendly smile, a gentle nod of the head and the gift of not making your fellow humans ill.

It’s actually very satisfying, kinda like a toast with eye contact. A simple Bow (or curtsy if you prefer), and a good 1-2 seconds of eye contact shows respect and in my opinion it increases the connection from literal to intentional. Furthermore, no more counting the time it takes a guy to go to the bathroom trying to figure if he washed his hands (yah I do that), no more germ transfer and far fewer and avoidable colds and flu.

Let’s do the math…

Just the flu alone, before the Coronavirus, according to the CDC, causes approximately 17 million lost workdays a year and 7 billion dollars in lost productivity. Then there are 12-61,000 flu deaths a year, depending on the year. Of course then add in the common cold and other bugs.

AND that’s before we factor in what’s happening to the global economy and society with Coronavirus, and not just business’, government and non-profit employers. There are lost school days, lost past times a negative social impact and the pure pain experienced by a family when mom or dad is down for the count. We’ve all been there, I need not explain.

So join me and “Vow to Bow”

I am leading by example with my trusty co-worker @ianparkes. We have committed to spreading the word and not the germs, by doing what we profess; ‘bowing to meet you’ and ‘bowing you adieu’.

You can get involved with us by encouraging something we call the “Preferred Greeting” which can be posted on all your social profiles. I’ve even added it to my e-mail signature and include it in all meeting invites, so people know what to expect when we start meeting in person again.

Of course you don’t have to take the #VowtoBow, any “non-contact” gesture will do the trick, which I think rules out the fist bump, but I have seen the Spock greeting making a comeback!

Shockingly a few days after I wrote the first piece on #vowtobow, I saw Nancy Pelosi even started with the “eastern bow”…and I will say that is the first time I’ve agreed with her on ANYTHING…and I’m sure the same goes for her!

So join me in the campaign to champion #vowtobow and earn your badge for making the bow go viral, rather than coronavirus.