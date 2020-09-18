U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday surrounded by family in Washington DC at age 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

In the days before her death, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Ginsberg was nominated to the Supreme by President Bill Clinton on June 14, 1993 and had served since August 10, 1993.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and was affectionately known as The Notorious RBG. Ginsburg was the second woman to serve as Supreme Court Justice and was revered as a feminist pop culture icon.