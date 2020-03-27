Our friends at aMano Pizza have a great new challenge to help us all pass the time during our COVID-19 quarantine and they’re raising money for our friends at the Newport MLK Center

aMano Pizza challenges you to make your very own pizza with their pizza kit, add whatever toppings you want and tag them @a_mano_pizzato find Newport’s best pizza maker!

Each kit is $8.00 and $1.00 for each extra ingredient. aMano will be donating $2.00 from each sale to go toN ewport’s MLK Center.

Voting begins today and goes until April 2nd. The best pizza will receive a $50 gift card and your pizza will be featured as the special of the pizza week. Don’t forget to tag #amanopizza so they can see your pizza and challenge your friends!! Check out their how to video with Chef Gian below and may the best pizza win!!

Let’s help our friends and neighbors!!!

Stay tuned for a new episode of COVID Cooking with Christian!!!