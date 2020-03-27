Our friends at aMano Pizza have a great new challenge to help us all pass the time during our COVID-19 quarantine and they’re raising money for our friends at the Newport MLK Center
aMano Pizza challenges you to make your very own pizza with their pizza kit, add whatever toppings you want and tag them @a_mano_pizzato find Newport’s best pizza maker!
Each kit is $8.00 and $1.00 for each extra ingredient. aMano will be donating $2.00 from each sale to go toN ewport’s MLK Center.
Voting begins today and goes until April 2nd. The best pizza will receive a $50 gift card and your pizza will be featured as the special of the pizza week. Don’t forget to tag #amanopizza so they can see your pizza and challenge your friends!! Check out their how to video with Chef Gian below and may the best pizza win!!
Let’s help our friends and neighbors!!!
View this post on Instagram
Who’s ready for a challenge? Starting tomorrow we will be selling pizza making kits on the truck and we want to see your own pizza making skills!! WE CHALLENGE YOU to make your very own pizza with the kit, add whatever toppings you want and tag us @a_mano_pizza! Each kit is $8 plus tax and $1 for each extra ingredient. Voting will begin tomorrow and go until April 2nd. The best pizza will receive a $50 gift card, your pizza will be the special of the week and bragging rights ofcourse! 😉Don’t forget to tag us so we can see your pizza and to challenge your friends!! Check out our how to video tonight with Chef Gian to see what comes in the kit and may the best pizza win!!! 🙌🏆🥇🍕 • • #amano #amanopizza #challenge #pizzachallenge #athomeamano #pizzalove #amano #amanopizzafoodtruck #handcrafted #neapolitan #brickoven #authentic #italy #italian #cheesy #a #pizza #pizzatruck #foodtruck #foodtrucksofamerica #newport #newportri #ri #newengland #02840 #food #2020
View this post on Instagram
Starting tomorrow we will be selling our pizza making kits! Each kit comes with dough, mozzarella, sauce, basil for $8 plus tax and you can add any extra ingredients for $1! Chef Gian is here to show you what comes in each kit and how to make your own at home pizza with @a_mano_pizza! Tag your friends to challenge them and may the best pizza win!!!
Stay tuned for a new episode of COVID Cooking with Christian!!!