FOX Nation, FOX News Channel’s subscription based streaming service, will debut a new series entitled Castles USA, hosted by Justice with Judge Jeanine’s Jeanine Pirro. The five episode series will be released on the platform on Monday, January 11th. From The Breakers in Rhode Island, to Oheka Castle on Long Island, and others in between, Pirro will give viewers an in-depth look inside the most breathtaking castles America has to offer through comprehensive tours and a behind the scenes of look of each historic property.

Episode 1: The Breakers

Built as a “summer cottage” for Cornelius Vanderbilt II, The Breakers sits on the coast of Newport, Rhode Island. The Italian Renaissance style mansion offers a glimpse into the opulence of the Gilded Age.

Episode 2: Hammond Castle

Sitting high overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Hammond Castle brings together a unique combination of art, architecture and culture. Built in the late 1920s for scientist and inventor John Hays Hammond Jr., this New England coastal gem was modeled after true European style castles.

Episode 3: Fonthill Castle

Built in the early 1990s, Fonthill was the home of Henry Chapman Mercer. This castle is a mix of Medieval, Gothic, and Byzantine architectural styles and is nestled in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Episode 4: Beardslee Castle

Built for Augustus Beardslee in 1860, this limestone structure resembling an Irish castle is set in the heart of the Mohawk Valley in upstate New York. Although suffering major fires, the current ownership has restored it to all its former glory.

Episode 5: Oheka Castle

This French-style chateau is the second-largest private residence ever built in America. Oheka Castle was built for financier and philanthropist Otto Hermann Kahn in 1919 in the middle of a 443-acre plot on the highest point on Long Island.