The Locals

Amherst College Film and Media Studies Senior Honors Thesis film by Tony Andrews – A documentary following six men who brave wave inconsistency and harsh winter conditions in pursuit of their passion for surfing in Newport, RI. This is the story of the surfing subculture in Newport, Rhode Island. These are the Water Brothers.

The Locals from Anthony Andrews on Vimeo.

Director: Anthony Andrews

Featuring: Sid “The Package” Abruzzi, Joe Cary, Justin Casey, Luke Leys, Nick Carrellas and Neil Toracinta.

Run Time: 27min

Surfing Newport RI