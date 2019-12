Newport, RI saw lots of excitement in 2019. From celebrity weddings and world class events, to gas outages and the worst Newport City Council in history. To earthquakes, new restaurants, and miracle pets, through it all, Newport, RI remains the gem of the East Coast!

Here are the biggest and most read local stories in Newport, RI for 2019!

25 – THE JULY 4TH FIREWORKS SCHEDULED FOR JULY 13TH WILL NOW BE ON JULY 2ND

24 – SHERYL CROW TO PLAY THE 2019 NEWPORT FOLK FEST

23 – JAMESTOWN’S SIMPATICO RESTAURANT LISTED FOR SALE FOR $2.7 MILLION

22 – BREAKING: WATERBROTHERS IS MOVING BACK TO 39 1/2 MEMORIAL BOULEVARD!

21 – THE REEF DEBUTS NEW INTERNATIONALLY-INSPIRED MENU







20 – THE GURNEY’S NEWPORT SKATING RINK OPENS FRIDAY!

19 – GUILLAUME AND MOLLY DE RAMEL DONATE $25,000 TO MLK CENTER TO HELP FEED THE NEWPORT COMMUNITY

18 – SUPERIOR COURT JURY FINDS PRESERVATION SOCIETY OF NEWPORT COUNTY GUILTY OF FIRING DISABLED EMPLOYEE UNDERGOING CHEMOTHERAPY

17 – A-MANO PIZZA + GELATO FOOD TRUCK OPENS IN NEWPORT!

16 – JOHN LEGEND IS PLAYING AUDRAIN’S NEWPORT CONCOURS & MOTOR WEEK!!!







15 – NEWPORT CRAFT NOMINATED FOR USA TODAY’S TOP 10 CRAFT RUM DISTILLERIES IN THE U.S.

14 – VIDEO: JESSE JAMES AND COCO REUNITED!

13 – THE 40 BEST INSTAGRAMMERS IN NEWPORT, RI

12 – 2.0 EARTHQUAKE RECORDED OFF OF NEWPORT ON SUNDAY NIGHT

11 – CARPIONATO GROUP PROPOSES $100 MILLION REDEVELOPMENT OF THE NEWPORT GRAND CASINO PROPERTY







10 – ARGUABLY THE WORST NEWPORT CITY COUNCIL IN HISTORY BANS BADLY NEEDED NORTH END REDEVELOPMENT

9 – GURNEY’S NEWPORT ADDS NEW OUTDOOR HEATED IGLOOS FOR A COZY NEWPORT WINTER!

8 – RHODE ISLAND TEACHER UNIONS TESTIFY AGAINST BILL MAKING IT ILLEGAL FOR TEACHERS TO HAVE SEX WITH STUDENTS

7 – RHODE ISLAND RANKED MOST SEX-CRAZED STATE IN AMERICA!

6 – ROGERS HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER OF THE YEAR ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT INVOLVING A STUDENT







5 – HEY NEWPORT, BE PREPARED FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS WITHOUT HEAT! ALSO NATIONAL GRID WILL PAY FOR YOUR HOTEL

4 – ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ TO START SHOOTING IN NEWPORT THIS WEEK

3 – WAIT, DID ORACLE BILLIONAIRE LARRY ELLISON JUST BUY SEACLIFF FOR $11 MILLION???

2 – 10,000 GALLONS OF UNTREATED RAW SEWAGE DISCHARGED INTO NEWPORT HARBOR

1 – ACTRESS JENNIFER LAWRENCE IS GETTING MARRIED IN NEWPORT