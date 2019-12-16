View this post on Instagram
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!! Legendary band, @thewailersofficial, continue their quest to bring reggae to the forefront of the world’s stage by performing at our very own Newport Blues Cafe on February 14, 2020. Kicking off the night will be Narragansett’s own @dudemanbrori. Wouldn’t these make a great holiday gift? This show will sell out, get your tickets now. Doors open at 7pm; music starts at 9pm. Tix $35 ADV, $40 DOS www.newportblues.com
The legendary Wailers continue their quest to bring reggae to the forefront of the world’s stage. Led by renowned bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, and joined by original Wailers guitarist Donald Kinsey, The Wailers give audiences around the globe the opportunity to experience their unique and innovative sound. From 1972 to 1980, Bob Marley & The Wailers recorded, toured, and performed before countless millions worldwide. Since 1981, Familyman has carried on the mission to “keep The Wailers together” – just as Bob requested.
In tribute to the late co-founder and drummer Carlton “Carly” Barrett, The Wailers present Familyman’s multi-talented son, Aston Barrett Jr. It’s startling to witness how the young powerhouse delivers with his uncle’s inspiring landmark “one drop” drumming style. Also on stage is polished background singer Shema McGregor, daughter of I Three singer Judy Mowatt and Reggae pioneer Freddie McGregor.
Accompanying the legends and children-of-legends on stage are many other talented musicians: bass guitarist Owen “Dreadie” Reid, a former student of Familyman who also plays bass with Julian Marley’s Uprising band; front man Joshua David Barrett, Rastaman by lifestyle and culture, who delivers Bob’s powerful message of Jah love and unity through his performance and interaction with the audience; Andres Lopez on keyboards, who has performed with artists such as Alborosie, Lutan Fyah, and Anthony B.; and Anne-Marie Thompson, an experienced gospel singer. FOH/Sound engineer is Christian Cowlin, a Wailers Band veteran who has traveled the world with The Wailers for more than 20 years and who is responsible for the band’s live sound.
Since Bob Marley’s untimely passing in 1981, Familyman vowed to keep a promise he made to his leader and friend – that he would hold the band together and maintain the music’s quality, to “keep me [Bob Marley] alive through music.” The message is still Burnin’, the Exodus of Jah people continues, Uprising and Survival remain the call to fans. The incomparable Wailers are coming to Babylon by Bus, to rock the stage, to bring the magic and message of Roots Rasta Reggae. It’s a Rastaman Vibration: a slice of music history you must not miss. Legend.