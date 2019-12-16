Accompanying the legends and children-of-legends on stage are many other talented musicians: bass guitarist Owen “Dreadie” Reid, a former student of Familyman who also plays bass with Julian Marley’s Uprising band; front man Joshua David Barrett, Rastaman by lifestyle and culture, who delivers Bob’s powerful message of Jah love and unity through his performance and interaction with the audience; Andres Lopez on keyboards, who has performed with artists such as Alborosie, Lutan Fyah, and Anthony B.; and Anne-Marie Thompson, an experienced gospel singer. FOH/Sound engineer is Christian Cowlin, a Wailers Band veteran who has traveled the world with The Wailers for more than 20 years and who is responsible for the band’s live sound.

Since Bob Marley’s untimely passing in 1981, Familyman vowed to keep a promise he made to his leader and friend – that he would hold the band together and maintain the music’s quality, to “keep me [Bob Marley] alive through music.” The message is still Burnin’, the Exodus of Jah people continues, Uprising and Survival remain the call to fans. The incomparable Wailers are coming to Babylon by Bus, to rock the stage, to bring the magic and message of Roots Rasta Reggae. It’s a Rastaman Vibration: a slice of music history you must not miss. Legend.