Anyone who’s not fully brain dead knows about our love affair with Newport-on-tay, Scotland. Our dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear dear FRIEND Simon Rankin has been dropping smoke fire jams on us from the clouds for the last few years. Every year, he sends me his newest song and I chuckle thinking it couldn’t be anything close to the masterpiece he send me the previous year. Each and every year, I’m blown away. This guy just gets better.

Every year, I make some trite comment about how he couldn’t get any better but this year, Simon made me eat my words, again. This is the best of the bunch, the bitch of the batch. If I had one tenth of his talent, I’d truly have one tenth of his talent. (and definitely be a multi millionaire)

What does one with the brain of Dylan, the creativity of McCartney and disruptiveness of Cobain do? Duh! You make this with a freaking Covid socially distanced choir!

As is always, we are not worthy of you, Simon. God Bless and you’ll see me soon!

Enjoy more of Simon’s masterpieces!

