Three members of the Newport Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a statement from the City Administration.

The firefighters, who are not being identified due to patient privacy concerns, are all recovering in self-isolation at home and the Rhode Island Department of Health has been notified.

“At this time, there is no impact on our public safety readiness and the Newport Fire Department has implemented contingency staffing protocols. As a City we are acutely aware of the challenge posed by COVID-19 and are acting out of an abundance of caution in following CDC and RIDOH guidelines. At the outset of the outbreak, Newport Fire Department personnel began mandatory screenings prior to reporting for duty and adopted strict sanitization and social distancing practices. However, like other communities, Newport’s first responders are unfortunately not immune to the outbreak and their critical life-saving responsibilities place them at a higher risk of exposure than the general public. The City was fully prepared for this likelihood and will remain vigilant in ensuring the continued health and safety of the community throughout the current outbreak. We appreciate all Newport citizens and businesses who are following the state and federal guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and it remains vitally important that Newport residents stay at home, keep a six-foot distance from others, wash your hands often, clean surfaces that are touched, and avoid gatherings of more than 5 people.”

More information about the City’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/COVID19.