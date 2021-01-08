President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

According to CNBC, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who attended Trump’s inauguration, are planning to attend Biden’s inauguration on January 20, according to a spokesman for the Clintons. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush have also said they will attend. The Bushes attended former President Barack Obama and Trump’s first inaugurations. Former President Carter, 96, and his wife Rosalyn will not attend due to COVID restrictions and health.

The last president to refuse to attend a successor’s inauguration was Andrew Johnson in 1869.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend Biden’s inauguration.