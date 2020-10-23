A car rally in support of President Donald Trump is scheduled for Saturday, October 24th in Newport. Organizers are asking participants to meet in the Walmart parking lot at 2pm. The parade will start at Walmart and then head down Broadway to Washington Square, on to Thames Street, America’s Cup Blvd, down Lower Thames Street to Wellington Avenue and finishing up at King Park.

Participants are asked to bring your flags, signs, shirts, hats and whatever else you want.

Organizers are billing this rally as a peaceful protest again Joe Biden.

View the Facebook Event Page HERE.