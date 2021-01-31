Five of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers have quit with just over a week before his Senate trial is set to begin, according to CNN.

South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier and former federal prosecutors Greg Harris, Johnny Gasser and Josh Howard had left the defense team Saturday.

An anonymous source told the Associated Press Bowers and Barbier left because Trump wanted them to make election fraud allegations during the trial.

The attorneys had not yet been paid any advance fees and a letter of intent was never signed.

“The Democrats’ efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country. In fact, 45 Senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly,” Trump spokesman Jason Miller said Saturday night.

Trump was impeached before he left office earlier this month for “incitement of insurrection” over the U.S. Capitol riots, becoming the only president in history to have been impeached twice.