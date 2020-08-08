President Donald Trump signed four executive orders Saturday aimed at providing emergency economic coronavirus relief to all Americans, one of which will provide $400 in enhanced unemployment benefits through the end of the year.

The CARES Act provided a $600-per-week unemployment insurance benefit that expired on July 31. The new executive order extends the benefit at a reduced rate of a “$400 payment per week.”

The three other executive orders include a payroll tax holiday for those earning less than $100,000, a federal eviction moratorium extension and deferring student loan payments.

“We’ve had it,” he said. “We’re going to save American jobs and provide relief to the American worker.”

“Through these four actions, my administration will provide immediate and vital relief to Americans struggling in this difficult time,” the president said from the signing at a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday afternoon.

Trump announced the executive orders after talks with congressional Democrats broke down.

“Democrats are obstructing all of it,” Trump said. “Therefore, I’m taking executive action … and we’re going to save American jobs and provide relief to the American workers.”