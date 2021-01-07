Twitter, Instagram and Facebook have all suspended President Donald Trump’s social media accounts for his inciting posts on social media today.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” Twitter wrote in a tweet. “This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets.”

Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

“We’ve assessed two policy violations against President Trump’s Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time.” Facebook wrote.

“We are locking President Trump’s Instagram account for 24 hours as well.” Tweeted Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.