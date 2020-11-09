The U.S. surpassed 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins, just 10 days after hitting 9 million. The average number of daily new infections has now exceeded 100,000.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by 10,000 since October 30th, and the seven-day death average has increased 36% in the past 21 days.

On Monday, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported 266 new cases at 6.7% positive rate. Rhode Island has realized 38,009 and 1,233 deaths. there are currently 212 people hospitalized with 27 in the ICU and 17 on ventilators.