U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

Johnson announced on March 27th that he had tested positive. Saying he had “mild symptoms” of COVID-19, including a fever and “a persistent cough.”

His office said it was a “precautionary step”, not an emergency admission.

“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement. “This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.”

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”