U.S. Senior Open and U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championships

The USGA has canceled the U.S. Senior Open and U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championships for 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 41st U.S. Senior Open that had been scheduled for June 25-28 at Newport Country Club in Newport, R.I. will now be played at Omaha (Neb.) Country Club from July 8-11, 2021.

The 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open, which was scheduled to take place July 9-12 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn., will not be conducted this year. More information about future sites and dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Canceling this year’s Senior Open championships was a very difficult decision to make,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “Not only are they important pillars of our championship schedule, but we also value our relationships with both Newport Country Club and Brooklawn Country Club and were looking forward to staging incredible events there this summer. Given the ongoing health and safety issues related to COVID-19 and the significant consolidation of schedules into the back half of 2020, including the postponement of the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Open, we felt it necessary to make these unfortunate adjustments to our 2020 championship plans.”

More information regarding the Senior Open championships can be found here.

U.S. Open

The 120th U.S. Open, which was scheduled to be held June 18-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., has been postponed. The championship has been rescheduled to Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot.

“We are hopeful that postponing the championship will offer us the opportunity to mitigate health and safety issues while still providing us with the best opportunity to conduct the U.S. Open this year,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “We are incredibly thankful to the membership and staff at Winged Foot for their flexibility and support. We are also grateful for the wonderful collaboration among the professional tours and other majors in working through a complicated schedule.”

Remaining USGA Amateur Championships

The USGA will continue to rely on CDC and WHO recommendations in determining schedule considerations for the remaining eight 2020 amateur championships. The first two scheduled championships for 2020, the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, were canceled on March 17.

On April 3, the USGA announced the postponement of the 75th U.S. Women’s Open to Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas. For more USGA schedule updates, visit usga.org.