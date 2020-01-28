Vagabon has been added to the Saturday lineup for the sold-out 2020 Newport Folk Festival.
ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENT: Please welcome Vagabon to this summer’s Saturday lineup. Newport Festivals Foundation has made a donation on behalf of Vagabon to Sing for Hope. The funds will be used to support their work in NYC public schools, where they place artist-designed Sing for Hope Pianos each year to start or continue music education programming and help mobilize young people as Citizen Artists: those who use their art to strengthen their communities. Visit our website to learn more. @vagabonvagabon @singforhope #nffmusiceducation #newportfolk2020
“Break the rules you think you are bound by.”
That’s the recurring sentiment Lætitia Tamko carried with her through the writing and recording of her second album under the Vagabon moniker. Her first, 2017’s Infinite Worlds, was an indie breakthrough that put her on the map, prompting Tamko to tour around the world and quit her job in electrical/computer engineering to pursue a career in music full-time. Tamko’s self-titled Nonesuch Records debut finds her in a state of creative expansion, leaning fully into some of the experimental instincts she flirted with on the previous album. This time around, she’s throwing genre to the wind. Vagabon is a vibrant culmination of influences, emotional landscapes, and moods; a colorful and masterful statement by an artist and producer stepping into her own.
Additional artists for the sold-out festival will be announced in the coming weeks and months.