Whether you’re looking to buy for your significant other, yourself or your best friend, we’ve pulled together the ultimate Newport, RI Valentine’s Day gift guide.

Deborah Winthrop Lingerie :

I mean this is obvious, right?

If you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s gift, shop at Deborah Winthrop Lingerie. They carry robes, teddies, slippers, pajama sets and lingerie at every price point.

Stay comfy all night long with sleepwear from Deborah Winthrop Lingerie. They only carry the finest in sleepwear! Catch your loved one’s eye with a new lace nighty. Come in today to find your favorite pajama, nightgown, robe or lingerie.

https://deborahwinthrop.com/

Deborah Winthrop Lingerie

103 Clock Tower Square

Portsmouth, RO 02871

(401) 682-2272

Brass Mariner Sterling Mariner Cuff :

Sterling Silver Mariner Cuff

$125.00

This Sterling Silver Mariner Cuff was inspired by New England’s historical whaling and fishing industries. Designed by hand and casted in Rhode Island. This solid Sterling Silver Harpoon Bracelet fits wrist sizes 5.5 to 7.5″. Completed with high polished finish.

Each bracelet is casted and polished by hand and not mass produced. Small details make your cuff more interesting and unique!

http://www.thebrassmariner.com/shop/sterling-silver-two-flue-bracelet

Lemon & Line :

NEWPORT CORAL & NAVY

$25.00

The original square knot bracelet. The Newport Collection bracelets are handcrafted in the Ocean State using our own custom, New England made, double braid line and our patented 316L stainless steel hook clasp. Built to wear in, and on the water.

Newport Coral & Navy

Lemon & Line

412 Thames Street

Newport, RI 02840

lululemon Om and On Dress

From all-day comfort to whatever sounds fun later. This midi dress has a flattering scooped hem that’s made to move.

https://shop.lululemon.com/p/gift-ideas/Om-And-On-Dress/_/prod9750768?color=0001

lululemon

17 Touro Street

Newport, RI 02840

(401) 847-1549

Cosmetic Cosmos Facial Toner with Aloe Vera

Applied after cleansing, this toner energizes and revitalizes the skin. Skin will feel softened and radiate a healthy glow. Also effective when applied after workouts to remove sweat and residue while maintaining skin’s healthy balance.

https://www.cosmeticcosmos.com/refreshing-facial-toner-aloe-vera.html

Cosmetic Cosmos

433 Thames Street

Newport, RI 02840

(401) 842-0666

Newport Sweet Shoppe

The Newport Sweet Shoppe offers amazing award winning cupcakes, cookies and chocolate! Open 10am – 5:30pm

The Newport Sweet Shoppe

82 William Street

Newport, RI 02840

(401) 619-4600

Newport, RI Valentine’s Day Gift Guide