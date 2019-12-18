Once again the Clarke Cooke House has been nominated for Best Sailing Bar in the World by Wight Vodka and they need your vote!!!

The Cooke House squares off against Beach Bar (Nanny Cay, Tortola, BVI) – Cronin’s (Crosshaven Ireland) Pier View (Cowes IOW, UK) – Royal Hamilton Amateur Dinghy Club (Hamilton Bermuda) – Royal Bermuda Yacht Club (Hamilton Bermuda) Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club – Soggy Dollar (Jost Van Dyke, BVI) – St. Francis Yacht Club (San Francisco, California USA) – St. Thomas Yacht Club (Red Hook, St. Thomas USVI)

Voting begins December 16 and ends January 14, with the winner announced on Thursday January 16.

The top ten were chosen based on: number of submissions, best stories about the bar and its staff, and original drink recipes conjured up at the bar.