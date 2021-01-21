Former Vice President Mike Pence got emotional during his farewell speech in Indiana in which he thanked Donald Trump and said he would leave DC to move back to Indiana. “I’ve already promised Karen we will be moving back to Indiana come this summer,” Pence said. Adding “There’s no place like home.”

Pence spoke to a crowd of more than 60 people at the airport in Columbus, Indiana, on Wednesday, following President Joe Biden’s inauguration and the swearing-in of Pence’s successor, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Pence repeatedly paused to collect himself as he thanked those who supported him during his time in public office.

Pence said what Donald trump couldn’t, “Allow me to offer my congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” Mr Pence said.