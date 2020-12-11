Tom Brady is enjoying the Florida sunshine so much that he is officially saying goodbye to any future options to live in the Northeast.

In case there was any question whether or not Tom Brady might come back to the New England Patriots for his final season or two, the GOAT just slammed that door shut during a Thursday press conference in Tampa Bay.

Brady: “You won’t catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore.”#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/vtqBxDeHwC — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) December 10, 2020

I mean, you really can’t blame him. New England winters can be tough and we all seem to end up retiring to Florida eventually, or at least spending January through May down there.

Maybe it’s time to fire up the Palm Beach Buzz! Who wants to help?

PS – just for the record, Newport is the most beautiful place on the planet from June through December!