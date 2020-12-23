President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will not sign the coronavirus stimulus into law in its current form and demanded specific changes from Congress. Trump called the $900 billion Covid relief bill passed by Congress an unsuitable “disgrace.”

Trump tweeted out Tuesday evening in which he claimed that stimulus bill, passed by Congress Monday night, contains a number of “wasteful items”, including millions in foreign aid and funding for environmental projects.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said in the video.

He also pressured Congressional lawmakers to provide increased aid for small businesses, “in particular restaurants.”

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It was not their fault,” Trump said. “It was China’s fault, not their fault.”

“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill,” he continued, “and to send me a suitable bill, or that next administration will have to deliver a covid relief package and maybe that administration will be me.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Trump to sign the current measure.

“Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we’re glad to pass more aid Americans need,” Schumer tweeted.