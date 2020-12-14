I wish I had better news but according to the National Service, Winter Storm Gail is expected to pound our area with a solid 8-12 inches beginning Wednesday night into Thursday. Gail is expected to be blowing hard, especially near the coast, which can see it blowing 40 knots and could potentially lead to coastal flooding.

And if that’s not enough, a heavy freezing spray is predicted likely on Thursday when Gail pulls out and takes aim at our neighbors to the north. There’s no way around it, our area is guaranteed to be coated in a wet sticky mess so citizens are advised to be prepared and to wear protection.

We should all be prepared with food and supplies because after a pounding like this, forget about driving, it’s even going to be difficult to walk.