Discover 14 Kay Boulevard: A Turnkey Coastal Compound Worth Experiencing in Person

OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, January 31 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Set at the crossroads of Newport’s coastal energy and Middletown’s prized sense of space, 14 Kay Boulevard is more than a residence — it’s a fully reimagined family compound designed for effortless luxury, generous entertaining, and year-round living. Perfectly positioned on the Newport–Middletown line, the property offers immediate access to Newport’s dining, shopping, and shoreline, with the tranquility of a private retreat.

Spanning approximately 6,200 square feet, the home features seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths, offering exceptional flexibility for family, guests, and extended stays. The main residence is tailored for modern living, with two spacious living rooms, a private office, and a first-floor bedroom suite ideal for guests or multigenerational living.

At the heart of the home, an eat-in chef’s kitchen pairs high-end appliances with a walk-in pantry and beverage refrigerator, flowing seamlessly into the formal dining area. Custom woodwork and coffered ceilings add warmth and architectural depth throughout.

Upstairs, the primary suite is a true retreat, complete with separate vanities, a deep soaking tub, a luxurious walk-in shower, and an oversized walk-in closet.

Outdoors, an in-ground pool and spa create a private setting for relaxation and entertaining, while a legal apartment above the two-car garage adds flexibility for extended family, guests, or income potential. As a Middletown resident, owners also enjoy the coveted Middletown beach sticker — your gateway to local sands and surf.

14 Kay Boulevard, Middletown, RI

7 Bedrooms | 7 Full Baths | 1 Half Bath

6,200 Sq. Ft.

In-Ground Pool & Spa | Legal Apartment

Offered by Newport Living Group of Compass Rhode Island for $3,995,000.

Developed by Fleury Properties

