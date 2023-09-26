2023 Broadway Street Fair with James Montgomery and his All Star Blues Band set for October 14th

Get ready to welcome the sixth annual Broadway Street Fair in Newport, RI, Saturday, October 14, 2023, starting at noon. Over 200 merchants, artists and food vendors will line the main thoroughfare, accompanied by local bands and entertainers starting at noon. As with previous years, this event is free and open to the public. This year’s musical program brings over 25 bands and entertainers to Broadway and features the added excitement of American Blues Legend and local icon James Montgomery, who will headline the Old Colony House stage with his renown All Star Blues Band. Other confirmed acts include The Winehouse Project, Newport favorites We Own Land, Dragonfly Marie, Bill Bartholomew, Lee Ross and more!

The Broadway Street Fair celebrates the heart of Newport – the Local Broadway District – six blocks of awesomeness, packed with great bars, indie restaurants, coffee shops, live music, and more. This is the cultural heart of Newport, where locals go to have a good time, enjoy the diverse eateries and meet friends. See a show. Rent a bike. Make some chalk art with the kids. Explore vintage clothes, a bakery, and some quirky shops you have to see for yourself. Plus, great parks and café seating.

Each year at the Broadway Street Fair, nearly 15,000 people take a fall stroll along Broadway, Newport’s historic Main Street and major artery into the city and celebrate the diversity that Newport is known for. This year’s event is being brought to the public through the efforts of Newport This Week, the City of Newport, Virgin & Aged, Up All Night Productions, the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, Balanced Input Audio, A1 Roofing & Construction, Newport Tent Co./Peak Event Services, Teri Degnan Real Estate and Consulting LTD, Discover Newport, Greenleaf Compassion Center, the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County, BankNewport, Caleb & Broad, The Corner Café, Cutie Curls, Del’s Lemonade, The Fastnet Pub, High Hope, Pour Judgement, Rejects Beer Co., Tavern On Broadway, Clean Ocean Access, and with the generous support from a Rhode Island Foundation Community Grant and many more local businesses.

The Street Fair will begin “on the Rainbow Crosswalk” near Equality Park and extend down into Washington Square, where folks will find their inner artists doing chalk art and kids paint parties with Mermaid Masterpieces in the Square, grab a quick snack and then enjoy the exciting visuals of the Bristol Fife and Drum Corps marching near the historic Old Colony House. Check out the Car Show being held at Long Wharf Mall. The afternoon fun continues in the square with performances by Lee Ross, Dopey Lopes and The Up All Night Band, Mariachi Guadalajara, Muddy Ruckus and the James Montgomery Blues Band.

For 2023, the City Hall stage will feature acclaimed tribute act The Winehouse Project, Infinite Praise, The Fastnet Pub Irish Session Band, and some special performances to highlight the culture of our sister cities, including Kinsale, Ireland; Imperia, Italy; Ponta Delgada, the Azores; Skiathos, Greece; and St. John, New Brunswick, Canada.

The Stone Street and Midway stages will feature acclaimed local singers & songwriters, hosted by Bill Bartholomew and CC Louise, respectively, and will include appearances by Gabriela Rassi, Cassi Lee, Ride The Vibe, Birdstick and a diversity of other local musicians.

It is strongly encouraged that guests walk, bike, or take the bus to the Street Fair. For those that do intend to drive, please note that Broadway will be open to pedestrian traffic only. No parking will be available on Broadway. Please visit www.broadwaystreetfairnpt.com for full details, vendor lists, volunteer opportunities, Chalk Art sign-ups and an up to date listing of musical artists scheduled to appear. [Some artists subject to change without notice]. Broadway Street Fair is free, open to the general public, and is a rain or shine event.

