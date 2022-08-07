$4,000 Reward: Wedding Day Pup Missing On Ocean Drive!!!

Alright folks we have a missing pup last seen at Castle Hill at 8:30pm on Friday night.

Zoey is missing and her mother got married in Newport on Saturday.

Our fugitive has been on the run for 24+ hours.. Average foot speed over uneven ground barring injuries is 4 miles-per-hour. That gives us a search radius of umm carry the 4, umm add the…fuck, it’s a bunch.

What I need out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, boathouse, gatehouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up every 15 miles.

Be on the lookout for Zoey and report any sightings.

Please share and contact us on Instagram when she’s spotted or found. https://www.instagram.com/newportbuzz/

Your fugitive’s name is Zoey. Go get her!!!

