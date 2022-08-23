AAA: Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 11 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 11 cents from last week ($4.19), averaging $4.08 per gallon. Today’s price is 45 cents lower than a month ago ($4.53), and $1.03 higher than August 22, 2021 ($3.05). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 18 cents higher than the national average.

“With prices continuing to fall, drivers and end-of summer vacationers are benefiting from gas prices that are almost a dollar lower than at their peak in mid-June,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season ramps up. Major storms can boost prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

AAA Northeast’s August 22 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 5 cents lower than last week ($3.95), averaging $3.90 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 51 cents lower than a month ago ($4.41), and 74 cents higher than this day last year ($3.16).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $4.08 $4.19 $4.53 $3.05 Massachusetts $4.16 $4.27 $4.57 $3.04 Connecticut $4.01 $4.11 $4.43 $3.17

*Prices as of August 22, 2022

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!