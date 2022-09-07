AAA: Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 14 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 14 cents from last week ($3.94), averaging $3.80 per gallon. Today’s price is 52 cents lower than a month ago ($4.32), and 73 cents higher than September 6, 2021 ($3.07). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 3 cents higher than the national average.

Lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand, and a quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower. The national average for a gallon of gas fell seven cents in the past week to $3.77.

“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “But we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”

AAA Northeast’s September 6 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 7 cents lower than last week ($3.84), averaging $3.77 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 31 cents lower than a month ago ($4.08), and 59 cents higher than this day last year ($3.18).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.80 $3.84 $4.32 $3.07 Massachusetts $3.91 $4.04 $4.39 $3.08 Connecticut $3.72 $3.86 $4.26 $3.18

*Prices as of September 6, 2022

