Arts Education Open House at the Jamestown Arts Center

The Jamestown Arts Center will hold an Open House on Saturday, September 11 from 10 am – 3 pm. A free, family event welcomes all ages to explore the JAC studios, learn about Arts Education programs, meet JAC instructors and staff, and create something unique during hands-on demonstrations.

Visitors will get a sneak peek at the curriculum for educational classes for Fall including ceramics, printmaking and photography and meet some of the instructors including Casey Weibust, Teddy Trocki-Ryba, Carol Chew, and Will Simons.

“It’s a great way to see what classes at the JAC are like and try your hand at some of the projects we’ll offer in the different studios throughout the day,” says Seamus Hames, Education Director at the JAC.

Exhibiting artist Allison Paskche will also offer an art-making activity in the gallery related to her exhibition Scaling the Wall. Outside on the Community Mural Wall, visitors can leave their mark on a new participatory art project to welcome Fall.

Indoor capacity will be limited to ensure safe social distancing with mask usage required. Studio classroom demonstrations will be limited to one family group at a time. Other activities will take place outdoors, weather permitting.

The JAC offers a variety of creative learning opportunities for adults, teens and children throughout the year. Fall Education classes include Printmaking, Advanced and Beginner Clay, Kids Pottery, Oil or Acrylic Painting for all Skill Levels, Everyday Drawing (offered virtually), and Photography Workshop (offered virtually). Members of the JAC enjoy discounts on all classes. Scholarships are also available to students of all ages. Learn more at https://www. jamestownartcenter.org/ education-adult .

