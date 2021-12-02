Bellevue Ave Estate “Ocean View” Sells for $16 million

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale of “Ocean View” at 662 Bellevue Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island on November 30th. This architecturally significant oceanfront estate sold for $16,000,000. The seller was represented by David Huberman and Tina Wiley of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Kate Kirby Greenman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

This historic property has been owned by one family for almost a century, making it a very rare opportunity. The oversized floor to ceiling windows provide unparalleled light and panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The everchanging scenery between sea and sky offers everything from heroic sunrises to crashing waves during ocean storms. The property extends to the cliff edge, above and over the famous Cliff Walk. A gracious carriage house includes ample garage space, and separate guest quarters, with a charming garden.

‘Ocean View’ was originally built in 1866 for William H. Reynolds, in the Second Empire French style, which was most popular in Newport cottage architecture during this era. The house was considered one of the most distinguished of the mansard-roofed homes built in the 1860s. The architect, William Russell Walker designed this seaside cottage to capture the dramatic views of the coastline, Cliff Walk, and the sea beyond. David Huberman, listing broker stated, Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is very happy to have represented both the sellers and buyers in this luxury home transaction. The sale of this extraordinary residence is a clear indication of the continued strength of Newport’s real estate market.”

