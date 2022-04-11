Bonhams Extends Partnership with Audrain Concours Foundation

Bonhams, the world record-setting auction house, has extended its partnership with Audrain Concours Foundation for a further three years. Under the new long-term agreement, the auction house will hold the Bonhams Audrain Concours Auction, which had its debut last year, at the prestigious Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week in Rhode Island through to 2024.

Last year’s inaugural sale, staged in the Von Auersberg Building in the heart of the Motor Week’s Concours Village, was a resounding success achieving a total of more than $10 million. A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, offered from the San Francisco Academy of Art University’s Classic Automobile Museum. which realised $1,556,000, led the selection of collectors’ cars, carefully curated by Bonhams Motorcar Department to reflect the Motor Week theme of ‘history, luxury & sport.’

The extended agreement between the two parties covers an annual commitment to Audrain by Bonhams, which recently included the auction house’s support of the Veteran Motor Tour staged in Rhode Island.

Maarten Ten Holder, Managing Director, Bonhams Motoring, commented: “We were delighted with our debut sale and are so pleased to make this long-term commitment to Audrain, which is the fastest growing event in the US Northeast.

“We look forward to returning to Newport, which provides the perfect setting for our sale, and to working with Donald Osborne and his professional and enthusiastic team to develop the Concours and Motor Week into the premier US Fall gathering.”

Donald Osborne, Audrain CEO, added: “We are thrilled to confirm Bonhams as a long-term partner to Audrain and we look forward to welcoming the team back to Newport for their second auction in September.”

The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week debuted to worldwide acclaim in 2019, staged in Newport, which hosted the US’ earliest concours and motor race, the Vanderbilt Cup. Its activities have since expanded to include various motoring tours and track days.

The Bonhams Audrain Concours Auction 2022 will take place on September 30, 2022.

