Remembering Buddy Cianci 10 Years After His Death: Providence’s Most Unforgettable Mayor

Former Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci Jr. died 10 years ago today, but in Rhode Island politics, his presence still looms large.

Cianci passed away on January 28, 2016, at age 74, after suffering severe stomach pains while filming his television program, On the Record with Buddy Cianci. He was rushed to The Miriam Hospital, where he died the following morning — a dramatic final scene for a man who lived his life on a very public stage.

Love him or debate him — and many did both — Cianci’s impact on Providence is undeniable. Across 21 years in office, he reshaped the capital city’s identity, pushing projects that reimagined downtown, brought WaterFire to life, and helped turn a struggling post-industrial city into a cultural and culinary destination. He didn’t just run Providence — he sold it, fiercely and relentlessly.

Cianci was larger than life: sharp, theatrical, endlessly quotable, and politically instinctive. He had a street-level feel for voters and a showman’s understanding of power. Even his critics often admitted the city looked and felt different because he had been there.

“He’s the most talented politician that New England has produced since John Kennedy,” former University of Rhode Island political scientist Marc Genest said in a 2002 interview.

For many, Buddy wasn’t just a mayor — he was Providence.

Rest in peace, Buddy. A decade later, the city you helped redefine still carries your fingerprints.

