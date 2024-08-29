Coast Guard Cutter Campbell returns to Newport following 73-day patrol in Windward Passage

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) is back in Newport after a grueling 73-day patrol in the Windward Passage, cracking down on illegal migration and keeping our shores safe.

Campbell’s mission? To support Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast (HSTF-SE) and Operation Vigilant Sentry (OVS) as they patrolled the waters of the Seventh Coast Guard District. Their goal: to spot, stop, and intercept dangerous and illegal migrant journeys bound for the U.S.

Taking the lead in this high-stakes operation, Campbell coordinated with a fleet of Coast Guard assets, including the Cutters Venturous (WMEC 625), Isaac Mayo (WPC 1112), Joseph Napier (WPC 1115), and Robert Yered (WPC 1104), all working together to secure the treacherous waters of the Windward Passage.

During their patrol, Campbell’s crew not only intercepted but also provided care for and repatriated 11 Haitian migrants. Thanks to the combined presence of U.S. Coast Guard forces in the area, a staggering 643 migrants were intercepted or deterred during Campbell’s deployment.

“I am continuously impressed by the professionalism and work ethic demonstrated by the many other U.S. Coast Guard crews on cutters and aircraft that are constantly operating in the Windward Passage,” said Cmdr. Jonathan Harris, Campbell’s commanding officer. “Teamwork is one of our greatest strengths on Campbell, and that was a key factor in preventing unsafe migrant ventures on board overcrowded vessels in these waters.”

To keep their skills sharp, Campbell’s crew trained extensively with Coast Guard Air Stations in Clearwater and Cape Cod, conducting drills like bow hoisting, flight deck hoisting, and helicopter launches and landings. This rigorous training is designed to prepare them for anything, from medical emergencies to high-stakes operations with aviation assets.

HSTF-SE, the Department of Homeland Security’s key player in operational and tactical planning, continues to ramp up efforts to stop illegal maritime migration attempts with a team of federal, state, and local partners. They’re the muscle behind Operation Vigilant Sentry, the DHS plan to tackle mass maritime migration in the Caribbean and the Florida Straits.

Campbell, a 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter, remains on the front lines of national security with missions ranging from counter-narcotics and migrant interdiction to search and rescue. These heroes are keeping our waters safe and secure throughout the Western Hemisphere!

