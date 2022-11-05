Coast Guard searching near Newport Pell Bridge after empty kayak discovered

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently conducting a search near the Newport Pell Bridge after an abandoned kayak was discovered north of the bridge.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coast Guard at (508) 457-3211.

#HappeningNow: An unmanned and adrift kayak approx. 10 feet in length was found North of Newport Bridge. @USCG crews from STA Castle Hill and Air STA Cape Cod are searching the area. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coast Guard at (508) 457-3211. #SAR pic.twitter.com/mx8zORqni3 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 5, 2022

