Colin Powell dies from COVID-19

General Colin Powell has passed away from Covid-19, his family said in a statement on Facebook.

Powell, the first Black secretary of state and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was fully vaccinated.

He was 84.

General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American. The Powell Family

