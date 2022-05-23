Condo Of The Week: 5th Ward Condo In Converted Rectory Listed For $995,000

2 Eastnor Road #4 – $995,000 – 2 bedrooms – 2 bathrooms – 1,300 sq ft. Listed by Edge Realty RI.

Welcome to Two Eastnor, Newport’s newest boutique condominium project built by J2Construct and designed by 2Hands Studio. This four unit association is located in Newport’s historic Fifth Ward neighborhood, just steps from the harbor, dining and shopping on Thames Street, and a short ride to Gooseberry Beach. Formerly a rectory, the interior of this striking brick building has been completely rebuilt and thoughtfully styled in to elegant, modern residences slated for completion in Spring 2022. Unit 4 is the perfect pied-a-terre, featuring two bedrooms, an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, and oak floors throughout. Renderings and additional photos to follow, assessment and taxes TBD.

