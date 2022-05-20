DEM restocking more than 20 freshwater areas in time for Memorial Day Weekend

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will be stocking more than 20 freshwaters across Rhode Island with hatchery-raised trout before Memorial Day weekend, a popular time for recreational fishing.

On May 19, DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) began a supplementary stocking of the following waterbodies:

Alton Pond, Richmond/Hopkinton

Barber Pond, South Kingstown

Breakheart Pond, Exeter/West Greenwich

Browning Mill Pond, Exeter

Carbuncle Pond, Coventry

Eight Rod Farm Pond, Tiverton

Meadowbrook Pond, Richmond

Upper Melville Pond, Portsmouth

Mooseup River, Coventry

Olney Pond, Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln

Pawcatuck River, Bradford/Hopkinton/Westerly; Burdickville Access, Hopkinton/Charlestown; Lower Shannock Access, Charlestown, Richmond Landing, Westerly; Bradford, Westerly

Pawtuxet River North and South Branches, Scituate/Cranston/Coventry/West Warwick

Peck Pond, Burrillville

Roundtop Ponds, Burrillville

Shippee Saw Mill Pond, Foster

Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown

Simmons Mill Pond, Little Compton

Spring Grove Pond, Glocester

Upper Rochambeau Pond, Lincoln

Willett Pond, East Providence

Wood River Barberville Access (KG Ranch Road), Richmond/Hopkinton; Hope Valley Fishing Area (Dow Field), Hope Valley; Grantville (Route 95), Richmond/Hopkinton; Woodville, Richmond/Hopkinton

Wyoming Pond, Hopkinton/Richmond

Daily updates on stocking locations can be found on DEM Facebook, the Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Facebook, or by calling DFW at 401-789-0281.

A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older. A trout conservation stamp also is required of anyone wishing to keep or possess a trout or to fish in a catch-and-release or “fly-fishing only” area. Trout stamps are not required for persons possessing trout taken from a lake or pond that shares a border with Rhode Island, persons over the age of 65, persons with 100% disability, persons fishing from their own domicile, and persons possessing trout caught in privately owned ponds. Fishing licenses can be purchased online on DEM’S new Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!