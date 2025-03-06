Gas Prices Shift into Neutral Thanks to Lower Cost of Oil

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped a penny since last week to $3.11 thanks in part to softer oil prices. Some drivers could see fluctuations at the pump due to markets and retailers reacting to news of tariffs and the transition to summer-grade gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same at 34 cents.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.45 b/d last week to 8.87. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 248.3 million barrels to 246.8. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.11, 2 cents lower than a month ago and 27 cents lower than a year ago.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI dropped $1.95 to settle at $66.31 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 433.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.74), Hawaii ($4.54), Washington ($4.11), Nevada ($3.79), Oregon ($3.73), Alaska ($3.43), Arizona ($3.38), Pennsylvania ($3.28), Illinois ($3.21), and Washington, DC ($3.21).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.64), Kentucky ($2.69), South Carolina ($2.70), Tennessee ($2.71), Louisiana ($2.71), Texas ($2.73), Alabama ($2.74), Oklahoma ($2.76), North Carolina ($2.76), and Arkansas ($2.77).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (56 cents), West Virginia (47 cents), Montana (45 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), South Carolina (42 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), and Alaska (41 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Nebraska (26 cents), Delaware (29 cents), Iowa (29 cents), Michigan (29 cents), Utah (29 cents), Texas (30 cents), and North Dakota (31 cents).

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

