House of the Week: 3-Family Rhode Island Avenue Home Hits the Market for $1,380,000

13 Rhode Island Avenue, Newport | 9 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 5,269 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $1,380,000

Stately 13 Rhode Island Avenue is a grand 3-unit multi-family, located on a spacious corner lot, with large garden area and off street parking for 6 cars.

Lovely original hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and charming period detail.

Walking distance to restaurants and shops.

Many updates in place include updated electrical, new kitchen, 3 newer heating systems, a new mansard roof and vinyl replacement windows and storage units in the basement. This attractive property is currently leased, and is an outstanding investment opportunity, for both annual and seasonal rentals.

Makes a great owner occupied investment opportunity. Tenants in place.

