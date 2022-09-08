J2 Construct named “Rock Star” sponsor of Rock the Mansion Gala for Mental Health

Don’t miss the biggest night of the year for mental health in Newport County! Tickets are now on sale for Newport Mental Health’s Rock the Mansion Gala at Rough Point, to be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The 8th annual Rock the Mansion Gala will, for the first time, take place on grounds of the fascinating and exclusive Rough Point Mansion and Museum at 680 Bellevue Ave. Previous galas have sold out; the move to Rough Point allows NMH to host 400 guests, or double the size of its previous galas. The unforgettable evening features an open bar, plated dinner, live and silent auctions and live music and dancing to the Mr. Chubb Band.

Rock the Mansion is a key fundraiser for Newport Mental Health, which offers behavioral health and substance use services to people in Newport County, regardless of their ability to pay. The event serves another critical role: to raise awareness and remove the stigma associated with openly discussing mental health and substance abuse issues. These problems cut across every walk of life and likely affect many Newport County families.

The title sponsor of the event is J2Construct – referred to as their “Rock Star.”

Other sponsors (to date) include Promoter, Vickers Liquors; Stage Manager, Aramli Foundation; Roadies, BankNewport, Herren Wellness, Homes by Connect, Jo’s American Bistro, Lobby Muddy Fest, Newport Society Club, The Selian Family, Webster Bank, and Barbara Winkler; Fans, Coastal1 Credit Union, Horizon Pharmacy, LLC, David and Jean Kelly, Joyce Kirby and Michael Greene, and Thrive Pilates Studio; Song Writers, Joan and Michael Beachnau, Jay Lasky, Mr. & Mrs. M. Holt Massey and Cynthia Sinclair.

The Rock the Mansion Gala Committee includes Board Chair Joyce Kirby, Board Development Chair Madeline Turano, and Committee Co-Chairs Hillary Davidson, Nicki Colosi Trilling, and A. Lavaz Watson. Members of the committee include Barbara Audino, Jeanette Beach, Dotsie Bohan, Nicole Canning, Leanne DePaul, Helen C. Hames, Marlena Horan, Elizabeth Moniz, Jen Raby, Maria Selian, Mary Sizeland, Kendra Toppa, Pam Troppoli, Carol Jeanne Ward and Tara Winston.

For tickets, visit www.newportmentalhealth.org/gala.

