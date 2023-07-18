John G. Winslow Lecture Features Evening With “The Gilded Age” Actor Denée Benton, Consulting Historian Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar

What was life like during the Gilded Age for an African-American woman from an affluent family, and how could her experiences be brought to life on television?

Tony Award-nominated actor Denée Benton and co-executive producer and consulting historian Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar will discuss the process of creating Peggy Scott – a character in HBO’s award-winning series “The Gilded Age” – on Thursday, August 10, when they present The Preservation Society of Newport County’s John G. Winslow Lecture in the Great Hall of The Breakers.

“We are proud of our association with HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” and pleased to have this opportunity to host Denée Benton and Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar for this lecture,” Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe said. “The character of Peggy Scott has provided viewers with some insight into the African-American experience during the Gilded Age. It will be exciting to hear about how this character was created.”

The lecture, entitled “Becoming Peggy Scott: The Creation of the Character on HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age,’” will take place from 6-7 p.m. with a cocktail reception on the Loggia to follow. Tickets are $50 per person for the general public, $40 per person for Preservation Society members. A special ticket that includes the lecture, reception and a three-course seated dinner in the Music Room of The Breakers is available for $300 per person. Visit https://www.newportmansions. org/events/an-evening-with- actor-denee-benton-dr-erica- armstrong-dunbar/ to learn more or purchase tickets.

The Music Room of The Breakers was featured in “The Gilded Age” Season 1 finale as the grand ballroom where Gladys Russell has her debut and her mother, Bertha, enjoys her first big social success.

The character of Peggy Scott was conceived by Julian Fellowes, the creator and writer of “The Gilded Age,” to reflect the African-American community that existed in late 19th-century New York and Brooklyn. Fellowes wanted to depict Peggy’s aspirations and successes as well as her struggles and encounters with racism. Benton and Dunbar helped make this vision a reality. They will discuss the historical women who inspired this independent and pioneering character, as well as the collaborations that ensured her portrayal is historically and socially accurate.

Benton’s previous film and television credits include the 2019 independent feature “Our Friend” and Lifetime’s acclaimed series “UnREAL.” She is also an acclaimed theater actor, recently starring as Cinderella in the hit Broadway revival of “Into the Woods.” She has had starring roles in the Broadway productions of “Hamilton” and “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” for which she was nominated for the 2017 Tony Award. Benton is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

Dr. Dunbar is the Charles and Mary Beard Distinguished Professor of History at Rutgers University. She serves as a historical consultant and producer for multiple television projects and feature films and is the co-executive producer of HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” She is the award-winning author of several books of nonfiction, including “A Fragile Freedom: African American Women and Emancipation in the Antebellum City” and “Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge.”

The Preservation Society of Newport County, Rhode Island, is a nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. It is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes, decorative arts and social history. Its 11 historic properties – seven of them National Historic Landmarks – span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development. For more information, please visit NewportMansions.org.

