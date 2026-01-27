Obituary: Kenneth K. Libby (1942-2026)

Kenneth K. Libby, age 83, of Port Orange, Florida, formerly of Newport, RI passed away on January 23, 2026, in his words “from just getting old.” Ken was one of four children born to Mildred B. and Howard L. Libby.

He attended the Newport Public School System, grades K through 12, graduating from Rogers High School in 1960. Ken then enlisted in the United States Air Force that following Fall. In his lifetime, Ken had several odd and different things happen.

While home on leave in 1963 before heading to Vietnam, he ran into his high school sweetheart, Babs Newbauer, of Jamestown, RI.

Ken was proud of the Airman’s Medal (AmnM) he received. It is the highest medal the Air Force awards recognizing personnel for heroism involving voluntary risk of life, typically in non-combat situations. On October 13, 1963, at Danang, Vietnam, Ken was severely injured. While recovering ‘In Country,’ his dad asked Babs to marry him on his behalf and she said, “yes.” The couple got married in April 1964.

Ken was hired as a six-month Temporary Helper for the old Newport Electric Corporation. He retired in 1997 after 33 years as a Line Department Supervisor.

He leaves his wife, two brothers and a sister along with his three children, Kristin Conrad (Andy) of Jacksonville, Florida, Keith Libby (Kelly) and Karin Jackson (Russell) of Newport, RI, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren with another great grandchild due in May 2026.

Cremation was his wish. The family will have a private service.