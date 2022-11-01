Letter to the Editor: “We need Mark Aramli on Newport’s City Council”

I am writing this letter in support of Mark Aramli for Newport City Council At-Large.

I have proudly served our city as a Captain at the Newport Police Department, now retired after 30 years of service. My time there has given me a great feeling on the challenges our beautiful city of Newport and its residents face daily. Housing, infrastructure, finances, jobs, shoreline access, parking, homelessness, cleanliness, taxes, and crime. These challenges exist in real time, and I believe Mark has the experience, leadership, and conviction to help solve them.

Mark is unique among any City Council candidate in recent memory in that he has demonstrated the capability and judgment needed to create and lead one of Newport’s largest and most successful local businesses. City governments are businesses and Mark uniquely understands the best use of money, manpower and policy to achieve the absolute best results for the customers of that business – we the taxpayers.

Mark has been tirelessly committed to public service via his philanthropic and volunteer work supporting Aquidneck Island’s neediest families. Mark and his wife Ida were recently bestowed the 2022 Keeper of the Dream award by the MLK Community Center, their highest honor given to those whose outstanding contributions most embody the ideals of Dr. King.

Another reason I am supporting Mark is that he is one of the only City Council candidates basing his platform on the importance of public safety and investing in keeping our neighborhoods secure. Mark also has a plan to reign in the open pipe motorcycle noise problem which has been getting worse and not better every year, ravaging residents who live on our busy streets.

On a personal basis, I have gotten to know Mark and he is a giving and compassionate family man. Mark has the leadership experience and kind demeanor to work collaboratively with fellow councilors and the City Manager in the best interest of our residents.

We are at an intersection; change is coming to Newport whether we like it or not. We need practical minded leaders with track records of success to guide us into the future. We need Mark Aramli on Newport’s City Council. Vote for Mark, you can learn more about this very remarkable person at his website at markfornewport.com

Russell Carlone

Retired- Newport Police Department

