Obituary: Marilla Whitty Cervasio (1959-2026)

Marilla (Whitty) Cervasio, 66 of Newport, RI passed away peacefully at her home on Victoria Ave on Thursday, January 22, 2026. Marilla was the loving and devoted wife of Alan Cervasio, to whom she was married to for 39 years.

Born in Newport, RI on April 6, 1959, Marilla was the daughter of Edward and Jacquelyn (Jorgenson) Whitty. Marilla attended St. Joseph’s of Cluny School and was a graduate of Rogers High School in 1977. She worked for many years at her family’s business, Bellevue Florist, from a very young age helping her parents with flower arrangements and delivering flowers to weddings and events across Newport. She went on to work at Newport Onshore where she met her husband Alan and where their romance of 42 years blossomed leading to raising a family in Orlando, FL and spending their summers in Newport.

She leaves behind her cherished family who she adored with every ounce of her being, Alexander Cervasio (Katie), Zachary Cervasio (Nicole), Jacquelyn Cervasio LaMarca (Robert) and four grandchildren. She is survived by three sisters Judith Crowley (Michael) of Middletown, Jerilyn Sauve (Paul), and Marilyn Hall (Joe) of Newport. She also leaves a brother, Miles Whitty (Debbie) of Escondido, CA, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Michael E. Whitty and Darien Whitty.

Our heartfelt thanks to all of her caregivers especially Valire Taylor and Trevian Spence and Marilla’s 2 dogs Gracie (5) and Emmie (4) whom she loved dearly.

Marilla’s courage, faith, and strength through her incredible fight against cancer showed all who knew who her how to live an abundant life of faith, joy and enduring love for family and friends. A devout Catholic, her devotion to her faith, the rosary and the Church guided her each and every day. Her family and friends will miss her but have found comfort knowing she is at peace in Heaven with our Lord and Savior, her parents, her siblings, and many others protecting us from above.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 30th from 4:00-7:00pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 31st at 10:00 AM, St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport (parking 12 William St, Newport). Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please help the fight against brain cancer with a donation to the Head for the Cure Foundation (headforthecure.org)

