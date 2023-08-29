Mayor Xay endorses Gabe Amo for Congress

The following communication comes to us from Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong:

Rhode Island needs a congressperson who can deliver results for RI. That won’t be an easy task for the most junior member of Congress, but there’s one candidate who has the credentials and experience to be effective on day one: Gabe Amo.

Gabe’s gone from his hometown of Pawtucket to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. He’s been trusted by Governor (now Secretary) Raimondo, President Obama, and most recently by President Biden where he was the White House Deputy Director of Intergovernmental Affairs. Gabe was the first call from Washington that many of my fellow mayors received on their worst days, as they responded to mass shootings and natural disasters, and their best, as he helped coordinate support for the federal government’s historic investments in infrastructure.

Gabe’s built strong relationships through his service and experience – the type RI needs in Washington. He has my vote and I hope you’ll consider giving him yours.