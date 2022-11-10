Meet Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong: The New Mayor of Newport

Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong — pronounced “Sigh” — is a native Rhode Islander who has led a successful fifteen-year career as a finance and public service professional. He’s worked with communities nationwide to help them reach their financial goals — from stabilizing public employee pensions, to renewing infrastructure, to rebuilding schools.

As deputy chief of staff to Rhode Island’s state treasurer, he helped to successfully navigate the financial crisis of 2008. He also served as chairman of one of the region’s largest water utilities for nearly a decade, and led the governor’s transition working group on transportation and infrastructure.

Today, Xay works as a Managing Director in investment management, working with public pension plans to improve their funding ratios by investing in American public infrastructure. Previously, Xay spent nearly a decade at Webster Bank, where he worked with state and local governments throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic as Senior Vice President and Head of Government Lending

For his impressive work in the private and public sectors, the Providence Journal named him as one of 22 to watch in 2022, and Providence Business News has named him one of their 40-under-40 Rhode Islanders. In addition, he’s been featured by national outlets, including the Boston Globe and Bond Buyer.

Xay is a double graduate of Brown University and holds a law degree from Roger Williams University. He resides with his spouse Alicia — and their cat Gracie — on Walnut Street in Newport.

