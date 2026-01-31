Obituary: Michael Francis Stinton (1950-2026)

Michael F. “Coach” Stinton, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, soccer coach, teacher and friend to all, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2026, at home, surrounded by family. He was 75 years old.

Born in October of 1950 in Fall River, Massachusetts, Michael was the son of the late Andrew Eugene Stinton, Sr. and Marjorie Sandham Stinton. From an early age, Mike’s life was shaped by family, sports, hard work, and an easy warmth that drew people to him wherever he went.

He was the devoted husband of Tina (Peyton) Stinton with whom he shared 28 loving years of marriage. He was a proud father to Lora Jane Reilmann, whom he adored, and a cherished grandfather to Mira and Orley Reilmann of Fort Collins, Colorado. He treasured these roles deeply.

In addition to his wife, daughter and granddaughters, Michael is survived by his brother Andrew “Corky” Stinton, Jr. (Deborah), his sister Patricia Plumb (Ralph, Jr.), his nephews and nieces Stephen Stinton (Colby), Nicole Jacobsen (Ben), Matthew Plumb (Jennie Kay), Ralph Plumb III (Lauren), Tyler Peyton (Jen), Kyle Peyton, Dylan Peyton, Todd Padula and eight grand-nieces and nephews, all of whom brought him immense pride and joy.

A 1968 graduate of Portsmouth High School, Mike was an accomplished three-sport athlete excelling in soccer, basketball and baseball. His soccer talents earned him a spot at St. Bernard College in Cullman, Alabama, where he had an extraordinary four-year soccer career and broke the all-time scoring record at the college before graduating in 1972. He was recruited by the New York Giants football team who had interest in him as a kicker, but Mike opted to return to the comfort of friends and family and begin his life in Rhode Island.

Upon his return, he joined the Tiverton school system as a physical education teacher and there began his lifelong commitment to education and mentorship. Mike taught for 29 years before retiring in 2001 and was a dedicated and respected educator in the community. His influence extended far beyond the classroom, shaping countless young lives through encouragement, discipline and genuine care.

Coach Mike’s involvement in soccer continued throughout his life and is a significant part of his legacy. He first served as an assistant soccer coach in Tiverton before becoming the varsity head coach at Portsmouth High School where, incredibly, he just completed his 37th season. While he was always most proud of his Patriot teams and student-athletes, his own successes were recognized with multiple nominations for Coach of the Year and a 2024 induction into the Rhode Island Boys Soccer Association Hall of Fame. While this recognition was a testament to his decades of dedication, leadership and lasting influence, it also reflected the deep respect he earned from players, families, colleagues, and the broader community. Mike was inducted into the Portsmouth High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his own outstanding accomplishments as a high school athlete. This honor beautifully connected his legacy as both a soccer player and coach.

Mike lived life with enthusiasm and passion. For him, “retirement” never meant slowing down. Outside of his teaching career he worked for 40 years behind the bar and as a manager at Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant where he also met and fell in love with Tina. Most recently he worked at Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club with his brother and dear friends. He also took great pride in buying and fixing up rental homes with Tina, a shared endeavor that reflected both his industrious nature and their strong partnership. He took similar pride when he owned and operated A&M Cleaning with his father in the late 80s where he honed a work ethic that never faded.

Between his many jobs and interests, Mike had great fun and built genuine, lasting friendships wherever he went. He was an avid racquetball competitor and also enjoyed time on the golf course as a member of Green Valley Country Club (and Wanumetonomy before that). He could be found playing on a men’s hockey team, managing the Rangers men’s travel soccer team, skiing with his daughter and, of course, cheering on Manchester United. Mike loved the water and spent many great summer days sailing and skiing the Sakonnet River, both passions rooted in his youth.

Above all, Mike will be remembered for the incredible person he was. He had an endearing sense of humor and was a welcoming and supportive friend to all. He had a way of making people feel both at ease and seen and he had a smile for everyone. His presence filled rooms, fields, classrooms, and hearts.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday February 3, 2026 from 3:00 PM-6:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway. A remembrance ceremony will be held on Wednesday February 4, 2026 at 10am at the same location. Burial will be private.

The family wishes to thank the Newport Police Department and Newport Fire Department for their kindness, compassion, and devoted assistance. Their care during a very difficult time will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newport Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 8 and/or the Newport Fire Department Rescue Fund. The Newport FOP is a benevolent organization that supports members of the Newport Police Department and the community it serves through charitable donations and active participation in local organizations. Donations may be made in Mike’s honor to FOP Lodge 8, 120 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

The Newport Fire Department Rescue Fund is used to help deliver the highest level of pre-hospital emergency care to the community. Donations may be made in Mike’s honor to The Newport Fire Department Rescue Fund, 21 West Marlborough St Newport, RI 02840.

A soccer scholarship will also be established in Coach Stinton’s name. Scholarship donations may be made payable to Portsmouth Boosters in honor of Coach Stinton C/O Ralph Plumb III, P.O. Box 528 Portsmouth, RI 02871.

Michael F. Stinton leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, dedication, and service. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by the many lives he touched.