Two Middletown Favorites — Rejects Beer Co. and Diego’s Cantina — Hit the Market for $4.2 Million

Rejects Beer Co. and Diego’s Cantina, two well-known Middletown hotspots, are officially on the market. The combined $4.2 million listing includes both lots and buildings, offering a unique development opportunity in the heart of town.

The businesses currently operate as tenants and may remain for a buyer interested in keeping them in place. However, if a new buyer has different plans, both businesses could close — a decision that depends entirely on the future owner’s vision for the properties.

The offering packages two adjacent, fully operational commercial spaces totaling .57 acres:

• Diego’s Cantina A 5,500-square-foot, 166-seat Mexican restaurant overlooking Easton Pond. Long considered a Middletown staple, the turnkey space is equipped for dining, private events, and year-round operations with sought-after west-facing water views.

• Rejects Beer Co. A 3,600-square-foot brewery with flexible LBA-zoned space suited for food service, manufacturing, distribution, and other commercial uses.

Together, the properties present multiple avenues for value creation — from maintaining two established businesses to pursuing hotel or mixed-use development in a prime location.

The listing is represented by Michael Sweeney of Gustave White. Contact: (401) 862-0164 | msweeney@gustavewhite.com

