Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty Sets a Record in Narragansett’s Anawan Cliffs

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the sale of 135 Cliff Drive in Narragansett for $7,500,000, marking the highest sale ever recorded in the Anawan Cliffs neighborhood and the fourth-highest residential sale in the town’s history, according to data from the Multiple Listing Service.

The sellers were represented by the Soby-Roberts Team of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Jennifer Holland of Andrew Abu, Inc. represented the buyers.

Anchored within Anawan Cliffs, one of Narragansett’s most coveted waterfront enclaves, the estate stands as a landmark coastal residence. Set on two manicured acres, the property commands sweeping 180-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean, extending toward Jamestown and the iconic Beavertail Lighthouse.’

Spanning approximately 8,200 square feet, the home offers refined coastal living at scale, with expansive entertaining spaces, a newly completed gourmet kitchen, and a dramatic oceanfront porch designed for year-round enjoyment. The residence balances architectural presence with an effortless connection to its natural surroundings, creating a setting that is both grand and deeply rooted in its coastal landscape.

“This sale underscores the continued demand for Narragansett’s premier waterfront estates,” said Bridgette Soby. “We were honored to represent such an iconic property and proud to deliver one of the highest recorded sales in the town’s history.”

The transaction further reinforces Narragansett’s position as one of Rhode Island’s most competitive luxury markets, with Anawan Cliffs standing at the pinnacle of coastal real estate on the South County shoreline.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!